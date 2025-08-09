Top Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 7th

Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, and Corteva are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing and distribution of farm-related goods and services—ranging from farm equipment manufacturers and seed producers to fertilizer companies and food processors. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the agricultural sector’s dynamics, which are driven by factors such as weather conditions, crop yields, commodity prices and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.74. 3,851,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.11.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.18. 5,260,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corteva has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40.

