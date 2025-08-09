Top Apparel Stocks To Follow Today – August 6th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Coupang, and PDD are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of clothing and related accessories that retailers or manufacturers hold in warehouses and stores for eventual sale. They encompass everything from basic tees and trousers to seasonal outerwear and specialty items. Effective management of apparel stocks is crucial for meeting consumer demand, optimizing cash flow, and minimizing markdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $22.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $966.13. 1,018,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,926. The company has a market capitalization of $428.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $980.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.49. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $809.26 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. 8,671,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,073,324. The company has a market capitalization of $821.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $425.60 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Coupang (CPNG)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,319,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,372. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Coupang has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.88. 2,248,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,992,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The company has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42.

