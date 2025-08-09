Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – August 6th

Alphabet, Emerson Electric, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, sell or implement technologies and services designed to protect digital networks, systems and data from cyber threats and unauthorized access. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to firms specializing in areas such as network security, endpoint protection, identity management and threat detection. Because demand for robust cybersecurity solutions tends to grow alongside digital transformation and rising cyber risks, these stocks are often viewed as a way to benefit from long-term secular trends in information security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.75. 10,019,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,905,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $12.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. 6,376,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,021. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.55.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.77. 3,123,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,424. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39.

