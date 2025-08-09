Top Financial Stocks To Follow Now – August 6th

Arista Networks, Coinbase Global, and Uber Technologies are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services such as banking, insurance, investment management and brokerage. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to interest rate movements, credit markets and overall economic health, since financial firms’ profits typically depend on lending activities, fees and investment returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $20.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.69. 15,949,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,975. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $139.44.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,272,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,482. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $88.05. 24,082,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,220,773. The company has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68.

