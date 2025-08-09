Top Fitness Stocks To Research – August 7th

Apple, Celsius, and lululemon athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the health and wellness sector—such as gym and fitness-center operators, exercise-equipment manufacturers, wearable-tech providers, and fitness apparel brands. Their performance is driven largely by consumer trends in wellness, membership growth or product sales, and broader discretionary-spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $6.78 on Thursday, hitting $220.03. 88,510,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,597,148. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $213.24.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded up $7.38 on Thursday, hitting $50.12. 22,625,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 156.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.14. 3,151,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,785. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $189.77 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

