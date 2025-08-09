Top Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 7th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, CRH, Eaton, Ford Motor, Rivian Automotive, and Martin Marietta Materials are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas, and sewage treatment—under government regulation. Because these services are always in demand, utility stocks tend to offer stable revenues and dividends, making them a defensive investment. However, their growth potential is often limited by regulatory oversight and the capital-intensive nature of the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.58. The company had a trading volume of 55,801,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,832,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 12-month low of $192.04 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day moving average is $309.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $463.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,334. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $425.90 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,542,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,658. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.38. 2,188,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.25. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,535,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,770,359. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 27,222,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,975,688. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

MLM traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $600.27. 517,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $559.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Further Reading