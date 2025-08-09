Top Value Stocks To Research – August 7th

Invesco QQQ, Nebius Group, UnitedHealth Group, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Intel, CrowdStrike, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies whose market prices appear low relative to their fundamental metrics—such as earnings, book value or cash flow—often reflected in low price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. These stocks typically belong to mature, stable businesses with steady dividends and moderate growth prospects, making them attractive to investors seeking undervalued, income-generating opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $569.24. 43,623,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,983,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.70. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NASDAQ NBIS traded up $10.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,916,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,729. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -114.58 and a beta of 3.36. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,308,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,856. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

Shares of BMNR traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 64,953,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,324,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.63 million and a P/E ratio of -93.82. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Intel stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,472,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,658,609. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $26.69 on Thursday, reaching $425.00. 5,690,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,193. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $229.72 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.30. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM traded down $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $287.03. 8,043,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,485. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.34. The company has a market capitalization of $797.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Featured Stories