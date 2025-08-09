Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Corporation has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $215.90.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

