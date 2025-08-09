Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $917,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 80,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,180.56. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,309.44. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $26.83 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

