Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Now – August 7th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, Best Buy, and GameStop are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or distribute virtual reality hardware (like headsets and motion-tracking devices), software platforms and immersive content. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the growth of immersive digital experiences across gaming, education, healthcare and enterprise applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $763.76. 6,678,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,531,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.93. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $784.75.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,479,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,614. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,309. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of -0.72.

