Wall Street Zen Downgrades PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) to Sell

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.60. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,587.50. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 322,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,215.03. The trade was a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 848,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.