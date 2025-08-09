Wall Street Zen Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POWI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

POWI opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $69.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 243.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Power Integrations by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $1,723,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

