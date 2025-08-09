Wall Street Zen Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $128.46 on Friday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $27,890.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,274.90. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $75,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,690.73. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,818. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 96.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 92.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 308,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,086,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 43,505.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 122,249 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.