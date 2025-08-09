Wall Street Zen Upgrades scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) to “Hold”

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.48. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 558.70% and a negative net margin of 183.55%. Research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1,393.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

