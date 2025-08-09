Wall Street Zen Upgrades scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) to “Hold”

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.48. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 558.70% and a negative net margin of 183.55%. Research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.
