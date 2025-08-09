Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) to Hold

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.60 price target (up from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $4.24 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.44.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 64.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $38,197.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 266,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,558.57. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 23,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $98,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,986,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,845,813.45. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,365 shares of company stock valued at $180,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

