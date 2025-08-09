Wall Street Zen Upgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to “Buy”

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Stratasys Stock Up 3.6%
Shares of SSYS opened at $11.06 on Friday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $939.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.57.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $136.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Stratasys
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
