Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,371,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82,149 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 10,370,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,479,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,531,000 after buying an additional 2,400,500 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7,206.3% in the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000,000 after buying an additional 5,917,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,895,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,746,000 after buying an additional 839,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.8%

WMG stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

