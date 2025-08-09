Wedbush Lowers Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.49). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

COGT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Insider Activity at Cogent Biosciences

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 2,777,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,003,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,030,762. This represents a 44.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,240,000 after buying an additional 8,249,845 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 82.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 8,963,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after buying an additional 4,046,243 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $17,970,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,763,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after buying an additional 1,458,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $10,381,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

