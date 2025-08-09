What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for LPX FY2025 Earnings?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $90.71 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,023 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 842,809 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $240,863,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 173.5% during the first quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 911,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 578,248 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540,703 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

