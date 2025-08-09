WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of WideOpenWest worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 26.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.24. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

