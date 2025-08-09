William Blair Expects Stronger Earnings for BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRBR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

BRBR stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Shawn Conway bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $98,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,400.85. This trade represents a 67.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,728.04. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $836,224. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

