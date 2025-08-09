William Blair Predicts Increased Earnings for HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,151,000 after purchasing an additional 92,067 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 15.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 882,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 424,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

HealthStream declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

