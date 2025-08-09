Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 470.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. KeyCorp upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $199.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

