XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 14,243 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after buying an additional 1,423,383 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 742,479 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 202,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $968.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.65. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $180.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.16 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

