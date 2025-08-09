XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 1,495 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.