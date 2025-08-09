XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 1,960 Shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Allete were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allete by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Allete in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allete in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allete by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allete by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.77. Allete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $66.46.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

