XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 20,720 Shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 127.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in uniQure were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in uniQure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in uniQure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in uniQure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $48,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,901.55. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Meek sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,045.50. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426 in the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $728.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.11. uniQure N.V. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

