XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Owen LaRue LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

