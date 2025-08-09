XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Globant by 29.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Globant by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Globant by 23.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Globant by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Globant by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globant

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.