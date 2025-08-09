XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 15.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 46.2% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of UDOW opened at $93.80 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.91.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

