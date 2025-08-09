XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $849.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.63.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.
