XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,523 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

