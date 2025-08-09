XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,066 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $109.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $142.73.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

