XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,508 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

