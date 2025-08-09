XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,188.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 141,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 319,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

