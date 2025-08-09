XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,084 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Novagold Resources were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NG. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Novagold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 85.2% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 153,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 28.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 700,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novagold Resources Stock Performance

NG opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 76.72 and a quick ratio of 76.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novagold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hume D. Kyle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $91,626.80. The trade was a 80.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novagold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

