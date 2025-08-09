XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 494,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $47,685,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus cut their target price on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $208.02 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $214.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

