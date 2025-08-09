XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 377,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 184,573 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Effie D. Silva sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $49,365.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,932.58. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 39,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,456,418.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,093,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,595,367.42. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,445 shares of company stock worth $1,541,734. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

