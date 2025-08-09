XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 55,376 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 117.6% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 224,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 20.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 69.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Craig Hallum cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Core Scientific Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 6.60. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

