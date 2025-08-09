XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,653,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the sale, the director owned 69,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,783.30. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,282 shares of company stock worth $2,212,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $141.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

