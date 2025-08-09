XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Onespan were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,390,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Onespan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,706,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Onespan by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 469,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Onespan by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 395,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 70,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 71,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,294.40. The trade was a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garry L. Capers bought 2,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,204.58. This represents a 5.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN opened at $12.91 on Friday. Onespan Inc has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

