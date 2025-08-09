XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 340.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,686 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 67,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

YMAB opened at $8.51 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $385.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.