XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 340.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,686 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 67,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%
YMAB opened at $8.51 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $385.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.57.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Y-mAbs Therapeutics
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.