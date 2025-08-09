XTX Topco Ltd Has $378,000 Stock Position in 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of 8X8 worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 249,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,843 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,754,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $2,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.93 on Friday. 8×8 Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $263.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 103,826 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $185,848.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,781,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,669,463.17. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 311,470 shares of company stock valued at $567,950 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.49.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

