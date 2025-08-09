XTX Topco Ltd Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MannKind were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 117,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.2% in the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 167,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 136.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 94,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. MannKind Corporation has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $150,597.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 772,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 80,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $375,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,006,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,005.59. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,198 shares of company stock worth $1,143,244. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

