XTX Topco Ltd Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 63,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Flowserve by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FLS. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:FLS opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.