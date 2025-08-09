XTX Topco Ltd Has $422,000 Holdings in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) by 161.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.19% of Finance of America Companies worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Finance of America Companies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

