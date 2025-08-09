XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 71,126 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of OraSure Technologies worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,886,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 521,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 308,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,673,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 421,497 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $2.78 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

