XTX Topco Ltd Invests $375,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 128,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 102,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,067,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 365,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,490,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

