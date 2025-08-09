XTX Topco Ltd Invests $380,000 in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $45.94 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $91.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,137.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

