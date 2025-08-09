XTX Topco Ltd Invests $417,000 in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 671,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 638,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 444,790 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 198.9% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 627,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 417,671 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 21.6% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,141,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 202,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $8.55 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $464.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Katkin sold 7,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $49,417.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,431 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.30. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

